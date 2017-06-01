RI Commerce Corporation Seeking Innovation Campus Proposals

Rhode Island’s economic development agency is looking for ideas on how to create a so-called innovation campus. Voters last year approved $20 million in borrowing to establish the campus.

The Commerce Corporation wants to hear from industry and academic partners, who might be interested in participating in the innovation campus. That’s a place where academics and businesspeople can work together to bring commercial products to market.

A more formal request for proposals is expected later this year. Then, the state will award cash contracts to develop the campus.

Rhode Island’s idea is modeled on innovation efforts in South Carolina and other states. The deadline for initial concepts is September 15th.