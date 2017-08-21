RI Community Present For Counter-protests in Boston

Thousands marched through the streets of Boston Saturday afternoon to counter-protest what was being called a “free speech rally.” Members of the Rhode Island community were also present.

Friday Night

Boston officials had expressed concern that the rally would draw white supremacists, like the gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend. The city took precaution by keeping 500 police officers on hand.

In Rhode Island, some counter-protesters took precautions of their own.

First aid and exit strategies were on the list for a group of about 30 activists preparing to join the counter-protest from Providence and surrounding communities.

Paul Rakotoarisoa co-chairs the Providence Democratic Socialists of America and helped put the group of activists together. He said they gave out first aid kits, including a mask in case tear gas was used. The group also designated what he called safety marshals.

“There’s a specific point person for each smaller group of people that way if people get separated, there’s always someone there to bring the group back together,” Rakotoarisoa said.

The marshals got a refresher on first aid before the rally.

Rakotoarisoa expected a relatively safe environment on Boston Common because of the police presence.

“But we want to make sure that we prepare for anything, any kind of situation that might put people in danger,” Rakotoarisoa said. “We can’t guarantee safety but we can guarantee that we’ll do everything we possibly can to make sure that the people we’re bringing are safe.”

Lauren Niedel is with the activist group Our Revolution RI. She gathered a group of 20 people to go to Boston because she doesn’t want these free speech rallies to become a trend.

“After Charlottesville I found out that there nine of these rallies taking place throughout the country. I am from Massachusetts. This is not the place to hold any kind of hate rallies,” Niedel said. “If we tolerate it then more and more of these people will feel empowered and there could be more and more events against more marginalized communities and we’re going to show them you’re not going to get away with it.”

Saturday Morning

At the Providence train station, Samantha Weiser was attending the counter-protest in Boston with two other people. She said she hoped to send a message to anyone in Boston representing white-nationalist ideals.

“Neo-Nazis and white supremacy’s not welcome here,” Weiser said. “My family fled this once (from Germany), and we’re not doing it again.”

Providence resident Lex Rofes said he attended the counter protest, to show he opposes any white nationalists who may be in Boston.

“Neo-Nazis are scary and we need to be at every place they are showing up, and it appears there is a possibility of them showing up in Boston today, and we’re going to show up to show that they’re not welcome,” Rofes said.

Counter-protestors marched two miles from Roxbury to Boston Common where the “free speech rally” was being held.

Saturday Afternoon

William Evans, police commissioner for Boston, said there were a few confrontations at the end of the day and while authorities tried to help free speech demonstrators safely leave the area.

“I was witnessing bottles being thrown at them, I was seeing cones, lots of insults but they held the line well,” Evans said. “And overall, everyone did a good job.”

Evans estimated the crowd at 40,000 people and reported 27 arrests.