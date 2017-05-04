RI DCYF Reports Another Near-Fatality

The state Department of Children, Youth, and Families is reporting another near-fatality of a child – this time a 16-month-old in Providence.

The child was admitted to Hasbro Children’s Hospital Wednesday.

Reporting fatalities and near-fatalities is required by state law. DCYF says the child's family had not faced contact with the state child welfare agency before.

But this is the fifth near-fatality of a Rhode Island child since last October.

In March, the state Child Advocate pointed to high caseloads as one challenge facing DCYF workers. The agency was supposed to hire additional staff to address that situation.