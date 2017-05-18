RI Delegation Applauds Selection Of Independent Counsel For Russia Probe

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein tapped former FBI Director on Wednesday to lead the investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Rosenstein’s appointment gives Mueller the authority to probe into Russia and other “related matters.”

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse expressed his confidence in Mueller as a choice to lead the probe. Whitehouse proposed Mueller use his scope to look into the circumstances under which former FBI Director James Comey was fired.

Comey was leading the FBI probe into Russia before President Trump fired him.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin called the appointment “long overdue.” Langevin said reports that President Donald Trump tried to stop an investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, a Rhode Island native, was proof of the administration’s inability to oversee a “fair and impartial investigation.”

Flynn is accused of misleading Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador during the Trump transition.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said the appointment a good first step paired with the ongoing congressional oversight.