RI Delegation Blasts Trump Budget Proposal

Irresponsible, immoral and reckless. Those are just a few of the terms Rhode Island’s congressional delegation is using to criticize President Donald Trump’s budget proposal.

The budget would reduce funding for social service programs including Medicaid, food stamps and education, while increasing military spending.

U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a Democrat, warned the budget will weaken the economy and place new burdens on citizens and businesses.

"This irresponsible budget would be a real setback for middle-class families and seniors in particular," Reed said in a written statement. "The $800 billion in Medicaid cuts could cause over 10 million low-income Americans to lose their health coverage."

“This budget is reckless, plain and simple," said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, also a Democrat.

Whitehouse expressed concerns about reductions to federal subsidies for college loans and Trump's position on opioid addiction prevention efforts.

"He seeks to decimate the federal government’s central command in the battle against the opioid crisis affecting communities from Burrillville to Westerly," Whitehouse said.

U.S. Representative Jim Langevin described the budget as "cynical and misguided," calling on Congress to reject the proposal.

"It makes cuts to worker training, environmental protection, and investments in medical research and advanced manufacturing," said Langevin. "These are not mere luxuries, but programs that make meaningful differences in the lives of Rhode Islanders."

The Trump administration has been promoting the new budget proposal, saying it will help boost the economy and make the country safer.