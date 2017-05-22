RI Democratic Party Hires Kevin Olasanoye As Executive Director

With an eventful election year drawing ever closer, the Rhode Island Democratic Party has hired Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye as the party's executive director, RIPR has learned.

Olasanoye has most recently served as director of purchasing for the City of Providence, a job he was hired for in May 2015.

He will be the first African-American to serve as executive director of the Rhode Island Democrats.

Olasanoye could not be immediately reached for comment.

The state Democratic Party has been functioning with two staffers, Ann Gooding doing communications and Annie Pease leading field efforts, since Jon Boucher left as executive director for a job in New York City in 2016. In addition, former longtime party chairman William Lynch was recently rehired for a second time to bolster the party's messaging capacity.

"Great choice," Boucher said of Olasanoye, on Twitter.

Olasanoye, a Providence native, previously worked for Charles Fogarty's 2006 gubernatorial campaign, Obama for America, and in U.S. Sen. Jack Reed's Washington, D.C., office. As a Providence native, he graduated from Classical High School and Roger William University Law School, following URI.

Olasanoye's hiring comes ahead of a busy election season in 2018, including races for governor and four other statewide offices, as well as General Assembly and U.S. House and Senate.