RI Dept. Of Health Reports Drug Overdose Deaths Are On The Rise

The Rhode Island Department of Health reported drug-related deaths are on the rise in the Ocean State, Wednesday. The data released said there were over 326 drug overdose deaths last year compared to the 290 that occurred in 2015. Drug-related deaths have seen a 30 percent since 2011.

The new data shows 57 percent of overdose deaths were associated with the synthetic opioid, fentanyl- a ten percent increase from 2015. Fentanyl- related deaths have increased fifteen times their 2009 numbers.

The deaths totals could increase as health officials continue to collect data from the last three months of 2016.