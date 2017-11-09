RI Environmental Groups Endorse Rep. Aaron Regunberg For Lieutenant Governor

  • Representative Aaron Regunberg speaks during a climate action mobilization at the Statehouse April 2017. Regunberg recently announced his run for lieutenant governor.
    Avory Brookins / RIPR

Rhode Island chapters of the Sierra Club, Clean Water Action and 350 RI are endorsing Democratic State Representative Aaron Regunberg for lieutenant governor.

The groups announced their support for Regunberg’s candidacy in front of a small crowd in Providence this morning. They said they trust Regunberg will use the lieutenant governor’s office to expand clean energy and improve the state’s water and air quality.

Regunberg is squaring off against incumbent Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee during a Democratic primary in September 2018. 

McKee announced his re-election campaign earlier this week in Warwick and touts himself as an advocate for small business.

Aaron Regunberg
climate action
2018 RI lieutenant governor campaign
water quality
air quality
dan mckee
clean water action
sierra club
350 ri

