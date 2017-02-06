RI Environmentalists Discuss EPA Regulation Changes Under Pruitt

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed is set to host an environmental roundtable at the Save the Bay Center in Providence Monday. The forum ahead of an expected Senate vote for Scott Pruitt, President Donald Trump’s pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

Pruitt faces scrutiny for his record of suing the EPA during his tenure as Oklahoma attorney general, often accusing the agency of overregulation.

“Ideally, the agency charged with safeguarding clean water and clean air would be led by someone who truly believes in environmental protection,” said Sen. Reed in a statement released last week.

Reed expressed concern over previous climate change challenges from Pruitt.

The Trump administration has faced criticism from lawmakers and environmentalists after the mention of climate change was removed from the White House website. President Trump promised to roll back environmental regulations. The head of his EPA transition team, Myron Ebell, has proposed major cuts to the agency.

At the Save the Bay Center environmental groups, educators, and conservationists are set to discuss how possible changes in wetland protection, offshore drilling, and the Clean Power Plan would affect the Ocean State.