RI Faith Leaders Criticize President Trump's Order On Religious Freedom

The Rhode Island Council of Churches is criticizing President Donald Trump’s executive order on religious freedom. The group of local faith leaders fears the order is an invitation for churches to become political.

“There’s several concerns, one is that an existing congregation that maybe leans one direction or another, but is really trying hard to not be political, that they now will be tempted to move over to that political side by money,” said The Reverend Dr. Don Anderson of the Rhode Island Council of Churches.

Anderson said he thinks it’s important that religious organizations remain above endorsing or opposing specific politicians.

“We lose that clear moral voice,” said Anderson. “So what we’re arguing for today is to have the freedom to be able to talk about ideas, but not to have the encouragement for people to get involved in partisan politics from the pulpit.”

Currently, most religious organizations receive some sort of tax break, provided they abstain from endorsing specific political candidates. President Trump has said the order will protect religious institutions from tax penalties for their politics.