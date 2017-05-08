RI Foundation Awards $270K To Organizations Improving Health Care

The Rhode Island Foundation is giving out $270,000 in grant money to five organizations working to improve health care in the Ocean State.

Crossroads Rhode Island received the biggest grant. It is using its $70,000 award to provide physical and mental health care to the homeless.

Another winner is Clinica Esperanza, which received $50,000. The clinic is working to provide health care to low-income patients with limited English speaking skills and no insurance.

The smallest award recipient is the Rhode Island Free Clinic, which is using its $25,000 grant to launch a health care program for Hispanic women.

South County Hospital Health Care and Thundermist Health Center were the remaining two winners.