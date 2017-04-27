RI To Get $27m Credit Over Botched Benefits System Rollout

Deloitte Consulting, the firm involved with the bungled rollout of the state's new system for administering human service benefits, will provide Rhode Island with a $27 million credit, Governor Gina Raimondo announced Thursday.

Raimondo’s office says the money will pay for 143 job openings created to handle the crisis. Deloitte is also expected to cover the costs of their services through the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year as they continue work to tweak the IT system known as the United Health Infrastructure Project, or UHIP.

In the meantime, a report published Wednesday by the state Department of Human Services points to progress in the handling of backlogged benefits applications, dropping from about 14,000 to 10,579 in March.

The department’s report attributes the headway to close work between state and Deloitte officials.

Raimondo’s office says the $27 million credit is not a final settlement and the state could still seek to recover funds for the unexpected costs associated with fixing UHIP.