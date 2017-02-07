RI Kicks-Off Black History Month With Exhibit

Sec. of State Nellie Gorbea and Gov. Gina Raimondo kicked-off the Ocean State’s celebration of Black History Month Monday afternoon. The state leaders hosted the opening of the exhibit Bullets and Bulletins: African American Activism in Civil War Era Rhode Island at the State Archives.

The interactive exhibit takes a look at African American activism in the Ocean State before and after the Civil War.

Visitors can learn about the African American Rhode Islanders who volunteered to serve in the 14th Rhode Island Heavy Artillery. They can get a close-up view of field glasses of the time and a hand-made regimental flag.

The post-Civil War portion of Bullets and Bulletins takes a look at the challenges the people who fought in the war faced when they returned home including their struggle for equal education.

At the end of the tour, visitors are asked about actions they’re taking to make their voices heard. Visitors can use sticky notes to write down their answers anonymously and put it on a wall for others to see.

Bullets and Bulletins will run through the end of April but is part of a larger four-part series looking at activism in Rhode Island. The final installment will look into the Ocean State’s role in ratifying the U.S. Constitution.

Bullets and Bulletins is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 4:30 at 337 Westminster Street in downtown Providence.