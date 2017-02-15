RI Lawmakers Call For Investigation After Flynn Resignation

By Ximena Conde 4 hours ago
  • Retired U.S. Army lieutenant general Michael Flynn at a campaign rally for Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
    Gage Skidmore / CREATIVE COMMONS LICENSE

Rhode Island lawmakers reacted Tuesday to the resignation of Michael Flynn as national security advisor. 

Rep. Jim Langevin introduced a resolution that would launch a bipartisan committee investigation on the Trump and Russia ties dating back to the president’s campaign.

“Our need to act is particularly urgent, given the recent revelations surrounding conversations between former National Security Advisor, General Michael Flynn, and envoys from the Russian Federation, and the Administration’s subsequent refusal to address this issue, potentially for weeks,” said Langevin.

U.S. Congressman David Cicilline said the Flynn scandal raised questions about the reasons former acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, was fired.

“Was Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who followed her conscience and the law in declining to defend the President's unconstitutional travel ban, actually fired because she informed the White House that General Flynn was vulnerable to blackmail? ” asked Cicilline.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed took the Flynn resignation as a moment to discuss his objections to the restructuring of the National Security Council.

“I believe that they have to restore the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as a permanent, full member of the National Security Council, and I think they should remove Mr. Bannon because they don’t need a political operative, they need experienced professionals,” said Reed.

In an earlier executive order, President Trump restructured the National Security Council giving his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, a seat in the Principals Committee. The move raised concern over the nonpartisan nature of the council. 

Sen. Reed also expressed support for a deeper investigation into Flynn’s contact with Russian officials. Reed said Flynn’s departure emphasized the lack of organization in the Trump administration.

Speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he’s written to Attorney General Jeff Sessions asking that an independent prosecutor be appointed to investigate Flynn’s connection to Russia.

"A special investigator who can produce the information for the public to be assured that there has been an inquiry that is impartial, objective, comprehensive and thorough," Blumenthal said. "It has to be unflinching and unstinting and it should be done as soon as possible."

"Like all Americans, Senator Reed finds these allegations extremely disturbing," said Chip Unruh, spokesman for US Senator Jack Reed. "He will wait for facts before jumping to conclusions. But this is yet another example of why an independent select committee is needed to quickly and carefully examine the evidence and ensure the American people get the truth."