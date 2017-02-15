RI Lawmakers React To Flynn Resignation

Rhode Island lawmakers reacted to the resignation of Michael Flynn as national security advisor, Tuesday.

Rep. Jim Langevin introduced a resolution that would launch a bipartisan committee investigation on the Trump and Russia ties dating back to the president’s campaign.

“Our need to act is particularly urgent, given the recent revelations surrounding conversations between former National Security Advisor, General Michael Flynn, and envoys from the Russian Federation, and the Administration’s subsequent refusal to address this issue, potentially for weeks,” said Langevin.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed also expressed support for a deeper investigation into Flynn’s contact with Russian officials. Reed said Flynn’s departure emphasized the lack of organization in the Trump administration.

The senator also took the Flynn resignation as a moment to discuss his views on the restructuring of the National Security Council.

“I believe that they have to restore the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as a permanent, full member of the National Security Council, and I think they should remove Mr. Bannon because they don’t need a political operative, they need experienced professionals,” said the top Democrat on the Armed Forces Committee.

In an earlier executive order, President Trump restructured the National Security Council giving his Chief Strategist Steve Bannon a seat in the principals committee. The move raised concern over the nonpartisan nature of the council.