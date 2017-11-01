RI Lt. Gov. McKee slams National Grid on Storm Response

Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Dan McKee today hammered the National Grid election utility for what he calls poor communication to Rhode Island customers in the aftermath of Sunday’s storm that resulted in power failures for thousands of households across the state.

“The message I’ve received from municipal leaders and small business owners is loud and clear –the communication between National Grid ratepayers was insufficient and inconsistent,” said McKee in a news release. “I know from experience that unreliable information on power restoration makes it difficult to run a municipality and impossible to operate a business.”

McKee said he is “very concerned” that Rhode Island didn’t do as well as Massachusetts in restoring customers’ electricity.

National Grid spokesman defended the utility’s performance. “Over the past two days we’ve restored power to more than 120,000 residential and business customers,” said Ted Kresse, a spokesman. “National Grid’s top priority and total focus is getting those who still remain without power back up and running.”

As of 1:50 p.m. today, about 33,000 customers in the Ocean State remained without electricity