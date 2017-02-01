RI Mayors Endorse Gov. Raimondo Tuition-Free College Plan

A coalition of six mayors of Rhode Island cities and towns have announced support for Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan that would guarantee two years of tuition-free college at the state’s public higher education institutions.

The mayors are Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza; Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien; Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian; Cumberland Mayor William Murray; Central Falls Mayor James Diossa; and Johnston Mayor Joe Polisena.

Raimondo has announced the free tuition initiative as part of her state budget plan for the state fiscal year that begins in July. It would require legislative approval and would cover the state’s three public higher education campuses: The University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College and the Community College of Rhode Island. It would apply on to in-state Rhode Island students.

A formal announcement of Coalition for College Affordabilty has been scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, February 2, at 9 a.m. in East Providence.