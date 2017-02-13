RI Mostly Done With Snow...Until Wednesday

As public schools across Rhode Island started on delays and six RIPTA lines ran on detours Monday morning, additional snow is expected across New England.

Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Benjamin Sipprell said the roads might be messy, but the snow in the Ocean State is mostly over.

“Just some light snow across Rhode Island this morning, may lend to some light accumulations making roads sort of slick,” cautioned Sipprell.

Sipprell said that most of the snow predicted is headed towards Eastern Massachusetts. Rhode Islanders commuting to Boston should expect snow in their travels.

Sipprell added that winds would be around 20 to 30 mph Monday, with gusts as high as 50 mph. The next storm is predicted to move in Wednesday.

“Another storm system is going to develop around the coast of Maine, kind of looking at a coating, maybe up to an inch right now in our latest forecast for Rhode Island,” said Sipprell.

Sipprell said that warmer temperatures could be coming after this new storm front, but it’s too soon to tell.