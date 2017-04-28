RI Participating In Annual Prescription Drug Take- Back Day

Rhode Island communities are taking expired or unused prescription medication for the fifth year in a row through a partnership between the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, public safety officials, and health advocates.

The Rhode Island Department of Health reports a steady rise in accidental deaths from overdoses since 2009.

“At this point, there’s an average of 28 drug deaths due to accidental overdoses each month,” said Kathy Armstrong, an assistant with Providence’s Healthy Communities Office. “So the goal is to prevent accidental drug overdoses due to expired medication and people potentially taking too many.”

In cities like Providence, the drive has collected around 2,000 pounds of medication.

A full list of drop- off sites can be found here.