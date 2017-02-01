RI Progressives Demand State Senators Oppose Trump Cabinet Picks

A group of Rhode Island residents held a demonstration at the offices of Congressmen Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse Tuesday, in efforts to keep pressure on Democrats at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The group said they will continue to demonstrate weekly at local congressional offices through the first 100 days of the Trump administration. Some 50 people crowded into Senator Jack Reed’s Cranston office and told his staffers they want Reed to be more vocal in opposing Trump’s policies.

Matthew O’Hallorhan of Providence said he wants Reed to vote no on all of Trump’s cabinet picks.

“We can’t vote no on all of them? I don’t see why not,” said O’Hallorhan.

O’Hallorhan said he believes President Trump’s choices are not what the country needs and that the congressmen know that.

“They’re going along to get along; choosing their battles,” said O’Hallorhan. “The battle lines are already there, they don’t need to choose.”

Joan Carello of Warwick said Reed should make more noise to oppose Trump’s policies and his cabinet picks.

“This is a time when they have to be very courageous and maybe overstep and are not accustomed or even comfortable doing,” said Carello.

Reed has issued a number of statements saying he will not support some of Trump’s cabinet nominations and has signed onto legislation opposing his executive order on immigration.