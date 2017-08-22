RI PUC Approves National Grid Energy Rate Increase

Rhode Island’s Public Utilities Commission voted to raise the cost of energy at a public hearing today.

Last month, National Grid proposed a 53 percent rate increase from 6.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 9.5 cents. The utility estimates the average residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours a month would pay $17.13 more than what they pay now, a 19.2 percent hike.

Members of the public who attended the hearing commented for more than two hours, asking the three commissioners to reject National Grid’s proposal.

However, Chairwoman Meg Curran said that isn’t a viable option because the utility is entitled to recover the cost of the energy it provides. Curran also said rejecting the proposal could end up costing ratepayers more.

Curran added National Grid will not be profiting from the rate increase because it’s prohibited by state law.

The new energy rates will be in effect for the residential and commercial group from October 2017 to March 2018. Rates for the industrial group will last from October 2017 to December 2017.