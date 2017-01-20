RI Republicans Head To Inauguration

Dozens of Rhode Island Republicans are in Washington D.C. to watch Donald Trump take the oath of office. Rhode Islanders at the ceremony will include State Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell and Trump’s Rhode Island Campaign Chair Joe Trillo.

Bell told RIPR that the atmosphere was electric around the capital, and although he had seen some protestors, they were peaceful.

"They're at intersections; there's just a huge law enforcement presence," Bell said of the area on Friday morning. "And basically I think it's been fairly orderly. I hope that's the case today, I hope everyone's safety, including the protestors, are in check today. And everyone gets through a peaceful day."

Bell said he had attended an event for the RNC hosted by vice-president elect Mike Pence as well as Trump's inaugural ball on Thursday evening.

State Senator Thomas Paolino of Lincoln is also expected to be at the inauguration. So is Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, and a group of volunteers for the Trump campaign.

On the Democratic side, all four of Rhode Island's elected representatives will be in Washington, though Governor Raimondo has elected not attend.