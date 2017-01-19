RI Republicans Host Trump Inaugural Watch Party in Warwick

While all the chatter in Democratic Party circles is on boycotting and protesting Donald Trump’s inauguration, Rhode Island Republicans are planning a celebration of their candidate’s ascension to the White House. The Rhode Island Republican Party is hosting an Inauguration Watch Party at GOP state headquarters at 1800 Post Road in Warwick, in Airport Plaza. There will be a potluck buffet and beverages. The headquarters is outfitted with a bevy of large screen television sets to watch the changing of the guard in Washington, D.C.