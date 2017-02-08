RI Snowstorm Expected Thursday

After a Wednesday of unseasonably warm temperatures reaching the low 60s, cold air will sweep in overnight into Thursday morning, bringing snow with it.

Meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Matt Doody, says a significant amount of snow can be expected.

“By the time it’s all said and done, coastal areas will probably see in the general 6 to 9-inch range,” said Doody.

Doody said those further inland could get hit with larger totals.

“Up into the hills of Northwestern Rhode Island, you’re looking at the possibility of 8 to 12,” added the meteorologist.

Doody says snow should start between 3 and 5 a.m. tomorrow morning.

“It’ll start probably pretty light and gradually increasing in intensity,” noted Doody.

He said the risk of snow would go on well into Thursday evening.