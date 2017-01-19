RI Unemployment Rate Down And So Are Jobs

Rhode Island dropped 1,000 jobs in December even as the state’s unemployment rate inched down to 5 percent, from 5.3 percent in November, according to data released today by the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

The U.S. Unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December.

The number of employed Rhode Island residents was 525,500, down 800 from the November figure of 526,300.

Sectors that reported job losses included educational services, financial activities, wholesale trade and health care and social assistance.

Offsetting some of the December job declines were gains in construction, professional and business services and accommodation and food services.