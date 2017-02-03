RI University Leaders React To Trump Immigration Policies

The heads of three Rhode Island universities join a growing list of leaders at higher learning institutions opposing President Trump’s executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

On Thursday, Brown University President Christina Paxson added her name to an open letter signed by 47 university presidents directed to Trump. In the message, the university leaders wrote they hoped to see President Trump ‘rectify the damage’ caused by his executive order.

“If left in place, the order threatens both American higher education and the defining principles of our country.” read the letter.

In a separate statement Roger Williams University President, Donald Farish pointed to the institution’s namesake who fought for religious freedom. Farish said the university plans to stand by those principles and protect student records while staying within the margins of the law.

Farish has already signed a different letter to President Trump in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

Earlier this week University of Rhode Island President David Dooley addressed a crowd of two hundred students and faculty members on President Trump’s immigration policies. Dooley told the crowd campus police will not be acting as an extension of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.