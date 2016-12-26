RIC Artist-In-Residence Reaches Refugees Through Art

A Rhode Island College artist-in-residence is helping refugees tell their stories through art. Pianist and composer Judith Stillman says art can help audiences engage with otherwise unimaginable tragedies.

Stillman’s project is called Refugee Artistry. She accepts submissions by and about refugees in all kinds of media, including poetry and music. And Stillman says she’s working with Rhode Island-based refugee artists on an upcoming performance. Stillman says what motivates her is a desire to hear refugees’ stories.

“This crisis, I think the voices least often heard are of the refugees themselves. So many of us struggle to engage the crisis in a meaningful way and feel compelled to do something.”

Stillman says she was moved to do more to highlight refugees’ struggles after a visit to Greece, where thousands of refugees are still in transit. She says she hopes their stories can be made more accessible to a wider audience through art.