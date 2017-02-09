RIDOT Prepares For Snow

The state Department of Transportation says it’s ready for the blizzard. RIDOT spokesman, Charles St. Martin, said there are more than 100 plows on hand for the Thursday storm.

“We have about 115 state trucks that we’ll have as part of our fleet, we also have a number of vendors that we work with, and we have up to 400 pieces of equipment available that we’ll also bring on as needed,” said St. Martin.

RIDOT spent much of Wednesday pre-salting roads in advance of the storm predicted for Southern New England. St. Martin said stay off the roads if you can. If you can’t, drive slow and make way for snowplows.

“Try not to pass the plow, a lot of the time the visibility for the driver can be difficult. Especially on the right side of the plow, they’re pushing up a lot of snow,” warned the spokesman.

St. Martin added that due to the length of the storm, both morning and afternoon commutes may be affected.

“Even though we have the plows and they’re running continuously, in the time that passes and the plow comes again, the snow will fill back in,” said St. Martin.