RIPR in the Classroom: Fluency in Second Language Recognition

Story Synopsis

Some high schools give special recognition to students who can speak and read in two languages. At graduation, these students receive a bi-literacy seal on their diplomas that recognizes not only test scores but also the value of learning two languages. This distinction shows appreciation for cultural perspectives and celebrates diversity, along with making these students ready to succeed in a global environment. Listen to learn more about this new movement to honor fluency in a second language.

Use with grades 6-9

Common Core State Standards CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RI.6.1: Cite textual evidence to support analysis of what the text says explicitly as well as inferences drawn from the text. CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.6.3: Delineate a speaker's argument and specific claims, distinguishing claims that are supported by reasons and evidence from claims that are not.

Listening Comprehension Questions Assign these questions to your students or answer them together in a group.

What are the requirements to receive bi-literacy recognition? Why did students want to earn the bi-literacy seal on their diplomas? Why do you think high schools are moving to increase attention to world language education? Why do you think parents work hard to give their children a good education, even if they didn’t have one themselves?

Discussion Themes Use these questions to get students thinking at the beginning of class. They can use evidence from the story to support their ideas during a class discussion.

Would you want to learn another language fluently to earn this recognition? Why or why not? What do you think are the benefits of receiving this recognition?

More Resources