RIPR In The Classroom: Interstate Fishing Laws

Story Synopsis

An underwater area, Cashes Ledge, off the coast of New England is home to beautiful coral and kelp forests, and hundreds of thousands of people are asking for it to be declared a marine national monument. It’s an effort spearheaded by a coalition of environmental groups and scientists. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission wants this proposal rejected because they say the proposal hasn’t been reviewed properly. Scientists, environmentalists and fishermen are all working to preserve this area and other underwater canyons and mountains, but they do not all agree on the best way to do so. Listen to the story to hear about the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s proposal.

Use with grades 6-9

Common Core State Standards

CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RI.6.1: Cite textual evidence to support analysis of what the text says explicitly as well as inferences drawn from the text.

CCSS.ELA-Literacy.SL.6.3: Delineate a speaker's argument and specific claims, distinguishing claims that are supported by reasons and evidence from claims that are not.

Listening Comprehension Questions

Assign these questions to your students or answer them together in a group.

What is the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s proposal? What are petitioners asking President Obama to do? What is the difference between what petitioners and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission want? What are the limitations of the petition and the proposal of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission?

Discussion Themes

Use these questions to get students thinking at the beginning of class. They can use evidence from the story to support their ideas during a class discussion.

Do you agree with the proposal of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission? Why do we need laws that protect these types of habitats?

