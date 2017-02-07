RIPR Investigation: The St. George's Loophole

When an elite boarding school in Middletown, Rhode Island became the center of a growing sexual abuse scandal, Rhode Island Public Radio discovered an apparent loophole in the state's child abuse reporting statute, which may have contributed to the school's decision not to report the allegations, made by students and former students on multiple occasions over a period spanning decades.

RIPR's report surprised and alarmed advocates for survivors of sexual assault, and angered the state's attorney general, who maintains that schools do have a legal requirement to report abuse, even though no record could be found of a school or school official ever being prosecuted for failure to report sexual abuse in the state.

After RIPR's story aired, advocates and lawmakers successfully fought for the passage of an amendment, which adds school employees to the list of alleged perpetrators who must be reported to child welfare officials. The amendment also gives child welfare officials the authority to investigate sexual abuse allegations in schools.