RIPR Series: Speaking Across Difference

At a time of increasing debate over racial, religious and political divides, Rhode Islanders share their experiences of reaching beyond the differences that keep many communities apart.

In this ongoing series, we meet people like Adewole Akinbi and Heather Gaydos, whose professional relationship has evolved into something more like family after the death of a co-worker. We also meet a former gang member, Jose Rodriguez, who has become friends with the Providence police officer who once hassled him on the streets.

Other people featured in the series include husband and wife Dawn Casey-Rowe and Walter Rowe, who supported opposing candidates in the presidential election; Rabbi Sarah Mack and Aisha Manzoor, founders of the Rhode Island chapter of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom; and Denzel Negron, a foster child who has bonded with his mentor Kate Johnson.

