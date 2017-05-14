RIPTA Launches First Ever Bike To Work Week

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is launching its first ever Bike to Work Week Monday to encourage greener commuting.

Throughout this week, RIPTA’s Commuter Resource Team will host information stations with raffles and refreshments from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at various locations in Providence and East Providence. Special activities have also been scheduled for Friday, National Bike to Work Day, at parks throughout Providence, Newport and Wakefield.

Barbara Polichetti, director of public affairs at RIPTA, said one of the goal's of the event is to reduce the number of single-occupancy vehicles on the road.

"Biking, like riding the bus or being in a vanpool or being in a carpool, is a much more ecologically friendly way of travel, it reduces harmful emissions," Polichetti said.

Polichetti said public transit and biking are also a great partnership because the bus can help bikers finish their commute if they don’t want to bike the entire way.

"Some people like to start their bike commute in their own rural and suburban community and then hop on the bus to come into the city and vice versa," Polichetti said.

Bike to Work Week will end Saturday with a free Rethink Your Ride bike workshop in East Providence.