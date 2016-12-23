RIPTA Public Buses To Switch To Winter Schedule

Public buses move to a new schedule Saturday. The winter bus changes are meant to adjust for seasonal changes in demand. Rhode Island Public Transit officials say most of the changes involve rescheduled stops and bus timing.

Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Planner Seth Morgan said most riders’ commutes shouldn’t change much.

“There’s a possibility that there are a handful of people who will have to make a transfer in a different location that they’re accustomed to but for the most part, this is a change in people ‘s day by a few minutes, if anything at all,” said Morgan.

The most significant bus schedule changes will affect riders in East Providence. Morgan said they’re aimed at easing transfers. You can check the most up to date bus schedules at ripta.com.