RISD's Long-Serving Docent Pearl Nathan, Dies At 103

Pearl Nathan, long-time volunteer docent at the Rhode Island School of Design Museum, and the woman honored by the Museum's new coffee shop Cafe Pearl has died, at the age of 103. The Providence Journal reports that she died early Monday.

According to her family, she died in her home at Tockwotton on the Waterfront in East Providence.

Last June, when Cafe Pearl opened at RISD, Pearl Nathan told RIPR that she was gratified but somewhat bemused by the honor.

“It wasn’t something that I anticipated," said Nathan. "My emphasis was on my art collection and not on the food in the cafe.”

Nathan was a volunteer at RISD for at least 70 years, specializing in guiding children through the museum, sparking their interest in art.