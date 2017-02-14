Roberts Resigning Ahead Of Latest UHIP Assessment

State Health and Human Services Secretary Elizabeth Roberts is resigning ahead of the latest update on problems with the state $364 million United Health Infrastructure Project, or UHIP.

WPRI.com reports that Roberts plans to offer her resignation during an afternoon meeting Tuesday with Governor Gina Raimondo. RI Public Radio separately confirmed that Roberts' resignation is imminent.

Raimondo plans to hold a "press event" at 10 am Wednesday to discuss a 30-day analysis of problems with UHIP, the IT system for administering human service benefits.

According to an email obtained by RIPR, the governor will use the gathering to discuss an evaluation of UHIP by Eric Beane, acting director of the state Department of Human Services "and the corrective action plan."

"The governor is going to brief the media on Eric Beane's 30-day assessment of the challenges at UHIP and the actions she's taking," said Raimondo spokesman David Ortiz.

The location for the press event is expected to be disclosed Tuesday afternoon by the state Department of Administration.

Asked Tuesday morning if Roberts was to submit her resignation, Ortiz said, "The secretary has not submitted her resignation, nor has it been asked for by the governor at this time."

After previously serving as a state senator and lieutenant governor, Roberts was chosen by Raimondo to lead the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which is composed of four separate state departments.

Beane was made acting director of DHS when the governor last month ousted DHS head Melba Depena and the state's chief digital officer, Thom Guertin, due to problems with UHIP. Beane formerly served as chief operating officer in the governor's office.

The House Oversight Committee is slated to continue its examination of problems with UHIP Wednesday afternoon.

This post has been updated.