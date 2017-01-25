Sec. Of State Gorbea Calls Trump's Continued Illegal Voting Claims 'Outrageous'

Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is joining a growing chorus of lawmakers responding to claims by President Donald Trump that millions of people voted illegally.

In a brief statement released Wednesday, Secretary of State Gorbea contested Trump’s allegations, saying it was quote “outrageous that the President continues to make unsubstantiated claims about alleged widespread voter fraud.”

Gorbea says Rhode Islanders can trust the integrity of their votes, and that she worked to keep voter rolls up to date. She made similar statements in the weeks leading up to the election.

The statement came hours after Trump announced over social media he would be calling for a quote “major investigation” into voter fraud. Since his election Trump has maintained that millions voted illegally, but has offered no evidence for such claims.