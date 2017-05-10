Second Candidate Emerges In Race For Providence's Ward 3 City Council Seat

The new Ward 3 candidate is Republican David Lallier Jr.

According to his campaign Facebook page, Lallier supports the controversial police ordinance known as the Community Safety Act. The ordinance is aimed at tamping profiling by city police. The ordinance was expected to pass earlier this month, but was tabled until June.

Lallier says he’s opposed to calling Providence a so-called “sanctuary city.” The term, though loosely defined, generally means city police won’t hold undocumented residents for immigration officers without a criminal warrant. Mayor Jorge Elorza has referred to Providence as a "sanctuary city" publicly. City Police have also indicated that they will not hold undocumented residents without criminal warrants.

If elected, Lallier would be the only Republican city councilor in Providence. Democrat Mark Santow, who currently sits on the Providence School Board is also running for the seat.

The seat is being vacated by longtime councilor Kevin Jackson. Jackson served for 22 years before being recalled last week. The recall effort was launched after Jackson was indicted on charges of embezzlement and campaign finance violations.

The Providence City Council must now schedule a special election.