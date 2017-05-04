Sen. Bill Conley's Work Recognized For Promoting RI's Renewable Energy Industry

A regional organization that works to grow the clean energy economy said Senator Bill Conley is leading Rhode Island’s renewable energy industry in the right direction.

The Northeast Clean Energy Council named the East Providence Democrat a Champion of Clean Energy last week. Conley was recognized for his bill proposing to expand a program that pays renewable energy projects for the power they produce. Jamie Dickerson is a policy analyst for the council.

“He’s been a continuous advocate and a tireless champion for our issues in the clean energy industry,” said Dickerson.

Conley said Rhode Island is a national leader in addressing renewable energy issues. But he says the state needs a carbon pricing policy to continue the trend away from fossil fuels.