Sen. Reed Weighs In On Comey Testimony

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed called FBI Director James Comey’s Thursday testimony a persuasive indictment of President Donald Trump’s efforts to influence the direction of the Bureau’s Russia investigation.

Reed sat in on the Senate Intelligence Committee’s hearing, during which Comey described his interactions with Trump, during his time as FBI chief.

Comey was leading the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election before he was fired by President Trump in May.

During his testimony, Comey described uncomfortable interactions with the president while investigating Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser.

Comey spoke of a conversation where the president said he hoped the FBI director could let the Flynn investigation go.

“Clearly the impression that Comey had, and I think anyone would have, is that he was being essentially ordered to do so,” Reed said, who serves as an Ex Officio member of the Intelligence Committee.

Reed said there is no question to Comey’s integrity.

“I think the American people listening to former director Comey and to the president will conclude that Mr. Comey was right and that the president’s intent was to try and take away this Russian cloud away from him,” Reed said.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s attorney Marc Kasowitz and members of the GOP focused on Comey’s confirmation that the president was not under FBI investigation.