Sen. Whitehouse Concerned Over Tom Price's Health And Human Services Confirmation

Georgia Rep. Tom Price was confirmed as secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services early Friday morning. After the 52-47 vote, U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse expressed concern for his Rhode Island constituents over Price’s confirmation.

Whitehouse said Rhode Islanders have benefitted from provisions like those that cover pre-existing conditions and eliminate lifetime caps on coverage.

“Now Republicans, like Congressman Price, want to take away those protections,” added the senator.

Sen. Whitehouse criticized Price’s failure to outline a replacement for the Affordable Care Act while pushing for a repeal.

“During the confirmation process, Congressman Price had a chance to ease Rhode Islanders’ concerns about losing the reliable care and economic security they receive through the ACA and other important programs,” said Whitehouse.

Whitehouse said he voted against Price because the congressman failed to address Rhode Islanders’ fears.