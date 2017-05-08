Sen. Whitehouse Helps Lead Hearing On Russian Meddling In U.S. Elections

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has a key role in an ongoing look at possible Russian interference in last year's presidential election. A Senate subcommittee holds a hearing on that subject Monday.

The state’s junior senator is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism. The group is expected to hear testimony from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Subcommittee members are expected to ask the former officials about wiretapping claims made by President Donald Trump. Both Clapper and Yates served in the administration at the time when Trump claims to have been surveilled.

Yates was dismissed from her post after refusing to uphold President Trump’s first executive order banning travel from some predominately Muslim countries.

CNN reports one person who won’t be testifying Monday is Susan Rice, National Security Adviser during the Obama years. Rice declined a request from the commission’s chairman, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, after Whitehouse wrote her saying he disagreed with the invitation.