U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is introducing legislation to expand the Affordable Care Act. The bill comes just after President Donald Trump signed an executive order paving the way to repeal the health care act. It would create a public option, or a government negotiated health insurance plan, for people who want an alternative to commercial plans. Rhode Island Public Radio’s Kristin Gourlay spoke with Whitehouse about the bill and its chances in a Republican-led congress.

Whitehouse says his legislation has a chance because Republicans have not yet come up with an alternative to Obamacare.