Sen. Whitehouse On Trump Falsehoods: "Reality Has A Way Of Catching Up With You"

After false statements from President Donald Trump’s press secretary about the size of the inauguration crowds, Democrats are scratching their heads over how to deal with the new administration. U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse says journalists have their work cut out for them.

“The media is going to have to face up to a really significant new challenge, which is that very powerful forces would like to create an alternative reality, with alternative facts, that suit the narrative of whoever’s behind them but aren’t true," Whitehouse said. "But the problem with following that as a country is that reality has a really, really dangerous way of catching up to you.”

Recently, Trump told members of the intelligence committee he had never disparaged them. That is also untrue.Whitehouse says dealing with an administration that uses unreliable evidence will be a challenge for Democrats, as well.

“It puts a lot of pressure on us. In the long run those alternative facts don’t stand up to scrutiny. So when regulations get built on the basis of alternative facts, but then get challenged in court, they fall apart because the facts aren’t real," Whitehouse said. "When government agencies don’t do their jobs and they’re sued under citizen action provisions of the law, courts need real facts and will demand real facts.”