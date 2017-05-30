Sen. Whitehouse Weighs In On Merkel And Trump

Days after President Donald Trump’s trip abroad last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told fellow Germans in Munich Europe could no longer rely on the United States.

Rhode Island’s junior U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse says the country has work to do to recover an international reputation.

“To now have one of the key European leaders, reach the conclusion that we’re no longer the essential nation there, I think it’s a sign that we need to improve our game a little bit,” said Whitehouse.

Whitehouse says he fears the U.S. is losing its international standing, in part because he feels other lawmakers are not condemning possible Russian meddling in elections, an issue Whitehouse says other countries are also dealing with similar issues.

Last week national media broke reports that President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, may have had inappropriate contact with Russian officials during the presidential transition period. Kushner may have discussed a secret communication channel between Russia and the transition team.

Whitehouse says the news is troubling if true.

“It’s one of many worrisome bits of evidence, that collectively raise a cloud of suspicion over whether there are any improper contacts between the Trump business, the Trump family, Trump himself and Russia,” said Whitehouse.

Whitehouse sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee and is a ranking member of the Sub-committee on Crime and Terrorism, which held a March hearing on possible Russian meddling in U.S. elections.