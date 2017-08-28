Senate Committee To Hold PawSox Stadium Hearings

The Rhode Island Senate Finance Committee has scheduled a series of hearings on the proposal for a new Pawtucket Red Sox stadium, Sen. William Conley, D-East Providence, said today.

Conley said the effort is designed to gather public opinion on plans for a new stadium that would include a taxpayer subsidy. “We want to ensure that the voice of the people is heard and we welcome broad participation from our constituents in these discussions.”

Conley pledged an “open, transparent and deliberative process” in considering the legislation. Public testimony will be taken at all the hearings.

The hearings will kickoff on Thursday, September 14 at 6 p.m. at the Statehouse in Room 313 on the third floor.

Other hearings are: All hearings and public and begin at 6 p.m.

September 26th at Tolman High School in Pawtucket.

October 3 at the University of Rhode Island’s Swan Hall Auditorium in Kingston.

October 11 at The New England Institute of Technology’s Media Presentation Theater in East Greenwich.

October 12 at Roger Williams University’s School of Law, Room 283, 120 Metacom Ave. Bristol.

October 19 at Bryant University, Bello Center Grand Hall, 1150 Douglas Ave., Smithfield.

The Senate also has set up a web site www.pawsoxhearings.com which will have public document relating to the stadium proposal. Anyone who seeks to provide comment can do so at the web site.