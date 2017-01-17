Senate Judiciary Committee To Discuss New State Police Head

The first legislative committee hearing of the year is slated for Tuesday. The Senate Judiciary Committee will discuss the appointment of Ann Assumpico as head of the State Public Safety Department.

This past November, Governor Gina Raimondo named Assumpico the first female head of the State Police. As Director of Public Safety Assumpico will head the agency that oversees the Capital Police, the State Fire Marshall, and Police training Academy, in addition to the State Police.

Assumpico got her start in law enforcement as a corrections officer at the ACI. She then worked for the Coventry Police Department, before rising through the ranks of the State Police. Her appointment as Head of Public Safety requires the advice and consent of the Senate.