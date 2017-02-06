Senate Lawmakers Hear Impacts Of ACA Repeal

State lawmakers plan a hearing Tuesday on the potential impacts of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Health officials, consumers, and insurers are among those scheduled to testify.

President Donald Trump has made repealing Obama’s signature health care law one of his priorities. That’s why Rhode Island lawmakers want to assess the potential impact of repealing the law. At a joint hearing of the senate committees on finance and health and human services, lawmakers will hear testimony about how a repeal could impact Medicaid. That’s the health insurance program for the poor and disabled that expanded under Obamacare.

Health Insurance Commissioner Kathleen Hittner is scheduled to talk about the impact on health insurance costs. And the state’s health department director plans to explain how public health programs could be affected. Also at stake: the state’s health insurance marketplace, HealthSource RI.

There’s time on the agenda for the public, health care providers, and insurers to share their concerns as well.