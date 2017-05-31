Senate Passes Two Women’s Health Bills

The Rhode Island Senate voted in favor of various bills Tuesday, two of which provide greater protection to women from insurance companies.

One bill eliminates marriage as an insurance requirement for infertility treatment. Currently, Rhode Island is one of fifteen states to require insurance coverage for this treatment, but limits coverage to married women.

Sponsor of the bill, Warwick Sen. Jeanine Calkin says the current marriage requirement is antiquated and discriminatory.

“Particularly when it comes to fertility and the limited window of time people have to conceive, not being married should not serve as a roadblock to those seeking fertility assistance,” said Calkin.

The Senate also passed a bill that would prevent insurance companies from charging women higher premiums for coverage than men.

“Women sometimes are charged 10 percent to 25 percent to 50 percent more than men for insurance providing identical coverage, especially during the age bracket associated with child-bearing years,” said the bill's sponsor Sen. Susan Sosnowski.

A 2012 National Women’s Law Center reported 92 percent of women paid more than men in states providing no protection against the so-called gender rating practice.

Both bills now move to the House.