Serpa Requests UHIP Contractor Audit

Warwick Representative Patricia Serpa has requested that the state’s Auditor General conduct an audit of all payments to contractors involved in the public benefits computer system known as UHIP. Rhode Island Auditor General Dennis Hoyle has accepted her request according to a statement from the Rhode Island General Assembly.

Serpa wants auditors to review how UHIP costs were allocated, and whether payments to the major contractor, Deloitte, were consistent with the terms of their contract.

Serpa has chaired three House Oversight Committee hearings on UHIP and will be scheduling more.